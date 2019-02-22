NVIDIA 418.43 Stable Linux Driver Released, Includes GTX 1660 Ti Support
As expected given today's GeForce GTX 1660 Ti launch, NVIDIA has released a new Linux graphics driver supporting the 1660 Ti as well as the RTX 2070 with Max-Q Design and RTX 2080 with Max-Q Design, among other changes.

This is actually the first stable release in the NVIDIA 418 series for Linux users and succeeds last month's NVIDIA 418.30 Linux driver beta. Most of the changes in today's NVIDIA 418.43 driver release were previously found in the 418.30 version, just now made official with this stable driver debut plus adding in the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card support.

Most notable to the NVIDIA 418 Linux series is the G-SYNC Compatible (a.k.a. FreeSync / Adaptive-Sync) support that NVIDIA began rolling out following CES for capable monitors and Pascal graphics cards and newer. Now the Linux support can be found in this first stable driver release.

This 418.43 stable driver also carries over the other recent 418 series changes including NVIDIA Video Codec SDK 9.0 support, support for stereo presentation with Vulkan, various Vulkan and OpenGL fixes, initial support for NVIDIA Optical Flow, VDPAU updates, and other fixes. The NVIDIA Optical Flow support is for GPU-accelerated computation of optical flow vectors and stereo disparity values.

This 418.43 driver does include support for the soon-to-be-released Linux 5.0 kernel.

More details and downloads for the NVIDIA 418.43 Linux driver release can be found via NVIDIA.com.
