NVIDIA 396.24.02 Linux Driver Brings New Vulkan Extensions
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 24 May 2018 at 07:23 PM EDT. 2 Comments
The NVIDIA 396.24.02 Linux driver is available today and while it's a beta update, it ends up being quite an exciting release thanks to new Vulkan extensions.

The newly-supported Vulkan extensions for the Linux driver build include VK_KHR_draw_indirect_count, VK_EXT_global_priority, and VK_KHR_get_display_properties2.

VK_KHR_draw_indirect_count is a brand new Vulkan extension and in fact is not part of the Vulkan registry yet nor does it even bring up any hits on Google.

VK_EXT_global_priority is used for setting a queue priority for the Vulkan driver for skewing hardware resources for higher-priority tasks. One of the main use-cases for the global priority extension -- and this work was led by the folks at Valve -- is for allowing Vulkan-powered VR gaming to be punted as higher priority work on the GPU for trying to ensure the fastest rendering experience with minimal lag.

VK_KHR_get_display_properties2 is also now supported by the Vulkan driver and it in part is also used for the virtual reality (VR) use-case with providing more display properties.

Other work in this NVIDIA Vulkan beta update includes increasing the maximum bound descriptor sets from 8 to 32, improving the stability with Wine/DXVK on Linux, improved stability of Vulkan on pre-Pascal GPUs, emulating DirectX shader behavior when needed, and bounds-checking for SSBO variable pointer loads.

This latest NVIDIA Vulkan driver release can be fetched from developer.nvidia.com.
