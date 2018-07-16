NVIDIA 390.77 Linux Driver Brings Updated Kernel Support, Fixes
NVIDIA released today the 390.77 Linux driver, the latest in the 390 "long-lived" driver branch, for those not using the short-lived 396 bleeding-edge driver series.

With the NVIDIA 390.77 Linux driver release it now works with up through the Linux 4.17 stable kernel series. Additionally, there are several pressing bug fixes.

Cleared up are an intermittent hang of Vulkan applications running full-screen, dropping needless nvidia-modeset kernel messages, an OpenGL KDE Kwin compositing crash fix, and support for integer format color attachments with depth attachments in OpenGL FBOs.

This latest NVIDIA Linux stable driver can be downloaded from NVIDIA.com.
