NVIDIA Windows/Linux Graphics Drivers Hit By A Series Of Security Vulnerabilities
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 10 January 2021 at 06:10 AM EST. 2 Comments
NVIDIA --
With this week's R460 driver release also comes a number of security updates. Several security issues have been patched in both the NVIDIA Windows and Linux graphics driver components.

The set of 2021 CVEs "addresses issues that may lead to denial of service, escalation of privileges, data tampering, or information disclosure."

Among the vulnerabilities are a kernel ioctl through which user-mode clients can access legacy privileged APIs, the kernel driver not completely honoring file-system permissions for GPU device-level isolation, and several more vGPU software vulnerabilities.

The Linux driver vulnerabilities have been fixed in 460.32.03 / 450.102.04 while a legacy Linux driver update is also expected in about one week to fix the issues there.

More details on these NVIDIA graphics driver vulnerabilities via the NVIDIA help section.
2 Comments
Related News
Another NVIDIA Engineer Just Made His First Contribution To Mesa
NVIDIA 460.32.03 Linux Driver Released With Official Vulkan Ray-Tracing
NVIDIA Prepares XWayland OpenGL/Vulkan Acceleration Support
The Most Popular NVIDIA Linux News + Milestones Of 2020
NVIDIA CUDA 11.2 Released For Further Enhancing Its Proprietary Compute Stack
NVIDIA 460.27.04 Linux Beta Driver Has Ray-Tracing, Many Other Changes
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds On The Importance Of ECC RAM, Calls Out Intel's "Bad Policies" Over ECC
HDMI Forum Closing Public Specification Access Is Hurting Open-Source GPU Drivers
ReactOS Has Been Steadily Improving As An Open-Source Windows Implementation
The Qt Company Is Tomorrow Moving Qt 5.15 To Its Commercial-Only LTS Phase
Valve's Steam Data For December Points To A Huge Dip For Linux Gaming Marketshare
Linux 5.11 Gets New Framework To Help Avoid Burning Your Skin On Hot Devices
Progress On The GNOME 40 Shell Continues At Full Speed
Valve Revises Steam's December 2020 Linux Marketshare To 0.74%