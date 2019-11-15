NUVIA To Make Serious Play For New CPUs In The Datacenter, Hires Linux/OSS Veteran

NUVIA plans to design server CPUs for the data-center and their Series A round includes $53 million in funding from Dell Technologies Capital, Capricorn, and others. (All the usual details can be found in the press release on their very basic website, NuviaInc.com).
Adding more merit to this CPU start-up is the founders of NUVIA are lead architects from Apple, Arm, Google, Broadcom, and AMD. There are many veteran CPU designers here including the former chief architect of Apple's CPU designs.
They haven't released many details on their planned CPU designs, but it's likely to be high performance ARM-based cores. Lending more credibility to being ARM-based beyond their founding architects is their new VP of Software... Jon Masters.
Excited to share the news that I have joined NuVia as Vice President of Software. As I said, I decided not to let my Dreams be only Dreams. Together, we are going to change the world! 🏴☠️— Jon Masters (@jonmasters) November 15, 2019
And...I’m hiring! Firmware, kernel, toolchain, many assorted other roles. https://t.co/lZsZ33mauk pic.twitter.com/raEmv1R8HU
Jon Masters, the the Chief Arm Architect and Distinguished Engineer of Red Hat, has joined NUVIA as their VP of Software. Jon Masters is well known for his ARM Linux experience and creating the Red Hat Arm team. Jon has been at Red Hat for nearly fourteen years and thus a bit surprising to see him leave for this silicon start-up. But it's Jon joining NUVIA is what makes this start-up all the more exciting at least from our Linux/open-source perspective.