NUVIA To Make Serious Play For New CPUs In The Datacenter, Hires Linux/OSS Veteran
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 15 November 2019 at 06:33 PM EST. Add A Comment
HARDWARE --
Making waves this afternoon is word of the NUVIA server CPU start-up landing its series A funding round and thus making more information known on this new silicon start-up.

NUVIA plans to design server CPUs for the data-center and their Series A round includes $53 million in funding from Dell Technologies Capital, Capricorn, and others. (All the usual details can be found in the press release on their very basic website, NuviaInc.com).

Adding more merit to this CPU start-up is the founders of NUVIA are lead architects from Apple, Arm, Google, Broadcom, and AMD. There are many veteran CPU designers here including the former chief architect of Apple's CPU designs.

They haven't released many details on their planned CPU designs, but it's likely to be high performance ARM-based cores. Lending more credibility to being ARM-based beyond their founding architects is their new VP of Software... Jon Masters.

Jon Masters, the the Chief Arm Architect and Distinguished Engineer of Red Hat, has joined NUVIA as their VP of Software. Jon Masters is well known for his ARM Linux experience and creating the Red Hat Arm team. Jon has been at Red Hat for nearly fourteen years and thus a bit surprising to see him leave for this silicon start-up. But it's Jon joining NUVIA is what makes this start-up all the more exciting at least from our Linux/open-source perspective.
