NGG Appears To Be In Good Shape For RDNA 2 / RX 6000 Series
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 17 October 2020 at 06:21 AM EDT. Add A Comment
RADEON --
NGG (Next-Gen Geometry) ended up being fairly buggy/problematic for Navi but it looks like for the upcoming Radeon RX 6000 (RDNA 2 / Navi 2) launch that it's in better shape.

The NGG support for Navi 1x involved a lot of driver work from at times enabling it only to disable some functionality to other tweaks in avoiding hangs or other problems around it.

There still is two weeks to go until the big Navi launch but the latest open-source AMD Radeon Linux driver activity appears to indicate NGG is more reliable with the forthcoming hardware.

With this merge that hit Mesa 20.3-devel on Friday, NGG culling is now fixed for GFX10.3 (the Navi 2x targets) and is enabled by default. The NGG culling shader is optimized leading to "slightky better culling performance in some cases."

Besides enabling NGG culling by default for all GFX10.3 discrete GPU targets, the change also interestingly enables NGG for all Navi 1x PRO graphics cards as well. For the PRO variants it seems NGG culling is more reliable while remaining disabled for the common consumer Navi cards.

Given this optimization and other work in recent weeks, it's looking like Mesa 20.3 will be a better target for early Radeon RX 6000 series support than the first-cut hardware enablement in Mesa 20.2. Mesa 20.3.0 will debut as stable around early December albeit very easy to obtain in Git/development form on most distributions. LLVM 11.0+ and Linux 5.9+ are the other key components for the next-generation Navi support.
Add A Comment
Related News
AMD Delivers Many Fixes For Polaris GPUs On Linux - Finally Enables ZeroRPM Fan Mode
AMD Adds New AMDGPU LLVM Targets For Older GPUs In Cleanup
AMD Renoir On Linux Could Soon See Lower Power Consumption During Video Playback
AMDGPU Linux Kernel Driver Support Posted For The "Dimgrey Cavefish"
Radeon Software for Linux 20.40 Released With RX 5300 Series Support
RADV's ACO Back-End Can Be A Massive Win For Vulkan Compute - Not Just Gaming
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The AMD Radeon Graphics Driver Makes Up Roughly 10.5% Of The Linux Kernel
CUPS Printing System Open-Source Development Has Seemingly Dried Up
PowerPC 601 Support Being Retired In Linux 5.10 - The First 32-bit PowerPC CPU
Linux 5.9 Released With Initial AMD RDNA 2 GPU Enablement, Other New Hardware Support
EXT4 "Fast Commits" Coming For Big Performance Boost In Ordered Mode
There Are Many Changes To Look Forward To With The Linux 5.10 Kernel
KDE Plasma 5.20 Released With Better Wayland Support, Many New Features
Paragon Sends Out Latest NTFS Read-Write Linux Driver Patches