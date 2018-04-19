MySQL 8.0 Released With Many Improvements, Faster Performance
Written by Michael Larabel in Oracle on 19 April 2018 at 09:41 AM EDT.
It's a busy day in the software and hardware space today as well as a busy week for Oracle with several big releases this week. The latest is the general availability of the long-awaited MySQL 8.0 update.

MySQL 8.0 is a very significant update over the MySQL 5.7 series. MySQL 8.0 features a transactional data dictionary, a new document store with NoSQL support, and up to twice as fast MySQL database performance compared to version 5.7.

MySQL 8.0 also delivers on improved JSON support, OpenSSL as the default TLS/SSL library, up to 30x faster performance schema, up to 100x faster information schema, better replication and cluster support, greater reliability, and much more.

Those wishing to learn more about MySQL 8.0 can do so at MySQL.com. Those wanting the free/community version of MySQL 8.0 can download it right away from here.
