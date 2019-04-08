Mozilla "WebThings" No Longer An Experiment
Mozilla WebThings is what was formerly known as "Project Things" while serving as an experiment around a platform for IoT devices on the web.

Project Things has moved on from being just an experiment to now being promoted to Mozilla WebThings as part of their IoT effort for ensuring an open and accessible web down to connected devices. Mozilla WebThings is an open platform for monitoring and controlling of devices.

WebThings Gateway is their component designed for smart home gateways while the WebThings Framework are reusable software components. Mozilla looks forward to "a future in which Mozilla WebThings software is installed on commercial products that can provide consumers with a trusted agent for their “smart”, connected home." But at this stage it doesn't appear Mozilla has landed any deals for WebThings-powered devices. At this stage they are working on an OpenWrt-based offering for showing off the WebThings Gateway.


The functionality of WebThings appears to be similar to other commercial/proprietary smart home offerings albeit Mozilla is trumpeting their ability to offer an open and privacy-minded solution.

More details on WebThings via Mozilla.org.
