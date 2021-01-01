Mozilla Announces "Open Web Docs" Following Last Year's Layoffs
Written by Michael Larabel in Mozilla on 25 January 2021 at 12:51 PM EST. 6 Comments
Last year during the big round of layoffs at Mozilla the entire Mozilla Developer Network (MDN) writers team was laid off. That was a particularly sad blow considering how valuable the MDN documentation has been to web developers as a very useful resource. Today the Mozilla folks are announced Open Web Docs in seemingly looking to have the community take over.

Following those unfortunate layoffs last summer, they exposed all of the Mozilla Developer Network documentation to GitHub. Now they are announcing the Open Web Docs organization.

"Open Web Docs (OWD) is an open collective, created in collaboration between several key MDN partner organizations to ensure the long-term health of open web platform documentation on de facto standard resources like MDN Web Docs, independently of any single vendor or organization. It will do this by collecting funding to finance writing staff and helping manage the communities and processes that will deliver on present and future documentation needs," was written on the Mozilla Hacks blog.

Providing funding for Open Web Docs is Google, Microsoft, and Coil. Mozilla will serve as a member of the Open Web Docs steering committee.

More details on Open Web Docs at OpenCollective.com.

It's still a real shame about Mozilla's layoffs last year and the MDN writers team being axed while hopefully this Open Web Docs effort will be able to long-term fill at least most of that void.
