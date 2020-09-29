MoltenVK 1.1 is out as a big update for this graphics translation layer for getting the Vulkan API running on macOS and iOS devices by translating calls to Apple's Metal API.
MoltenVK 1.1 is out with Vulkan 1.1 support by exposing all core Vulkan 1.1 extensions and other relevant changes. There are also a number of other new Vulkan extensions supported by this release like KHR_multiview, KHR_external_semaphore, KHR_external_fence, and others.
Also notable with this new MoltenVK release is supporting VK_KHR_portability_subset. The KHR_portability_subset extension is the Vulkan Portability Extension for helping map software implementations of the Vulkan API to non-native APIs such as with MoltenVK.
There is also support for Apple Silicon, support for copying between 2D/3D images, updated SPIRV-Cross, building against the Vulkan SDK 1.2.154, and dozens of bug fixes.
More details on this big MoltenVK 1.1 release via GitHub.
