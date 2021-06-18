Modula-2 Programming Language Front-End Still Looking Towards Mainline GCC In 2021

The Modula-2 programming language developed from the late 70's to 80's might finally see mainline GNU Compiler Collection (GCC) support in 2021.
The structured Modula-2 programming language is that out of ETH Zurich by Niklaus Wirth who is known for his work as well on Euler, Pascal and other programming languages. Modula-2 still has some uses today like with Russia's GLONASS satellites.
Alongside many other Modula-2 compilers, GM2 "GNU Modula-2" has been maintained for GCC platforms and now more than one decade after GM2's 1.0 release this front-end has been working on getting upstream in the GCC compiler. A mailing list post was made on Thursday with the latest patches looking to get the Modula-2/GM2 support into the mainline GC code-base. See that mailing list post for all the technical details if interested.
The GNU Modula-2 code implements the PIM2 / PIM3 / PIM4 / ISO dialects of Modula-2 and the compiler front-end has been tested not only on x86/x86_64 but also AArch64.
