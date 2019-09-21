Ubuntu/Mir Developer Issues Porting Guide To Help Port MATE To Wayland
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 21 September 2019 at 04:23 AM EDT. 4 Comments
Canonical's Mir developers since re-shifting focus to serving as a Wayland compositor have been working with the likes of the GNOME2-forked MATE desktop environment to implement Wayland support using Mir. For helping those interested in porting MATE applications from X11 to Wayland, one of the Mir developers has now issued a porting guide.

Mir developer William Wold has written a public porting guide for helping MATE applications make the move to Wayland. Among the items covered are setting up an experimental mate-wayland environment using Ubuntu's Snaps (otherwise using Sway / GNOME on Wayland), build system changes needed, handling of GTK/GDK back-end selection, the removal of X11 specific code, and related commonalities in porting GTK-focused applications from relying on X11 to now working on X11/Wayland.

Those interested in this effort can learn more on discourse.ubuntu.com.
