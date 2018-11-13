Ubuntu Mir's EGMDE Desktop Getting Experimental XWayland
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 17 November 2018 at 05:07 AM EST. Add A Comment
Ubuntu's little known EGMDE example Mir desktop that is mostly a proving grounds for Mir development is now receiving support for XWayland for being able to run X11 applications within this example environment.

Lead Mir developer Alan Griffiths posted about initial XWayland support for EGMDE but that it is "highly experimental, and can crash the desktop." This support is available via the "edge" EGMDE Snap.

That bit was shared on Friday as part of the Mir news along with a video of Qt Mir being hacked on again:

