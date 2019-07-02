Mir 1.3 Released With Wayland Improvements, New AL Features
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 2 July 2019 at 07:52 AM EDT. 1 Comment
Mir 1.3 was released today as the newest version of Canonical's project making it easier to write desktop shells with Wayland support.

Mir 1.3 has Wayland improvements around more eagerly sending buffer release events, more punctually executing work on the Wayland thread, and renaming of their zxdg_output_v1 protocol to zxdg_output_manager_v1.

Mir 1.3 also improves its abstraction layer "MirAL" with surface depth layer support, application zone capabilities, explicit handling of Wayland extensions, and other improvements.

The Mir 1.3 release also has a number of bug-fixes as outlined via this morning's release post.
