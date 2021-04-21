Microsoft Posts WSLg Preview - GUI App Support With Windows Subsystem For Linux
Written by Michael Larabel in Microsoft on 21 April 2021 at 02:30 PM EDT. 4 Comments
After announcing last year that they would be supporting GUI applications with Windows Subsystem for Linux, today Microsoft published their "WSLg" preview for this feature to run Linux GUI applications atop Windows 10.

WSLg is the first public preview available of this GUI application support for WSL2. This expands upon Microsoft's long-running work on Windows Subsystem for Linux to now allow GUI applications/workloads to be used easily. This also includes the ability to make use of 3D acceleration within applications.


WSLg is comprised of Wayland, an X Server, the PulseAudio server, and related glue for supporting Linux GUI applications that communicate with Windows. The X Server is automatically started when needed. FreeRDP is used for interfacing between WSL and Windows with an RDP connection.

More details on the initial WSLg preview via the Microsoft Command Line Blog. There is also a separate post outlining the WSLg architecture.

