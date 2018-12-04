Microsoft Makes Open-Source Windows Forms, WinUI, WPF
Written by Michael Larabel in Microsoft on 4 December 2018 at 12:26 PM EST.
As an early Christmas surprise, Microsoft has today open-sourced Windows Forms, WinUI (Windows UI Library), and WPF (Windows Presentation Foundation).

Alongside the .NET Core 3.0 Preview release, Microsoft announced from their Connect 2018 Conference that they are open-sourcing these Windows UX frameworks. WPF, Windows Forms, and WinUI are now available in full source form from GitHub.

These UI/UX frameworks are open-source now under the MIT license. Links to their sources and more details can be found via this Windows blog post.

Separately making the rounds today is how Microsoft is reportedly abandoning their Edge web-browser in favor of developing a new solution based upon Chromium.
