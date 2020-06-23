Microsoft Posts Initial DRM Driver For Hyper-V Synthetic Video Device
Written by Michael Larabel in Microsoft on 23 June 2020 at 07:47 PM EDT. Add A Comment
MICROSOFT --
Microsoft has posted their initial patch implementing a Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) driver for the synthetic video device exposed by their Hyper-V virtualization stack.

This "hyperv_drm" driver is a very primitive Microsoft Hyper-V DRM driver to say the least. This DRM driver is a port of their existing HyperV Linux frame-buffer (hyperv_fb) driver while more advanced features available within the DRM subsystem are not yet wired in.

This Hyper-V DRM driver can already be used with Microsoft Hyper-V today for display support and running the likes of GNOME and Wayland's Weston, but still has a ways to go. Microsoft's Deepak Rawat acknowledged that features like hardware cursors, EDID, multiple dirty region tracking, and other features are not supported at the moment. Future iterations of the driver are expected to add those features.

"For testing, ran GNOME and Weston with current changes in a Linux VM on Windows 10 with hyper-v enabled," ended the mailing list post presenting this Microsoft DRM driver.

Besides assisting those using Hyper-V virtualization itself in offering a better display driver than a Linux FB driver, this new hyperv_drm driver might also play a role in supporting GUI applications on WSL2 and their development of a Wayland compositor as part of that effort as well.

We'll see how this Microsoft DRM driver pans out and how quickly it will be accepted to mainline as well as how long it will take until the driver is more feature complete.
Add A Comment
Related News
NVIDIA, Intel Post New Windows 10 Graphics Drivers For WSL2 Linux App Support
Microsoft Has Now Open-Source Their BASIC Code From 1983
Microsoft Is Writing Its Own Wayland Compositor As Part Of WSL2 GUI Efforts
Mainlining The Microsoft DirectX Kernel Driver For Linux Will Be An Uphill Battle
Microsoft And A KDE Project Spar Over "MAUI"
Microsoft Announces Direct3D 12 For Linux / WSL2
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
A NVIDIA Engineer In His Spare Time Wrote A Vulkan Driver That Works On Older Raspberry Pi
Amazon Introduces AWS Snowcone: 8TB Of Storage For Edge Computing Within 9 x 6 x 3 Inches
Firefox Private Network Is Now Official As Mozilla VPN
Apple Confirms Their Future Desktops + Laptops Will Use In-House CPUs
AMD Announces The Ryzen 3000XT Series
FFmpeg 4.3 Released With AMD AMF Encoding, Vulkan Support, AV1 Encode
VideoLAN Now Developing "libndi" For NDI Video Stream Handling
Xfce's Xfdesktop 4.15 Released