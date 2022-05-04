Microsoft 3D Movie Maker Released As Open-Source
Written by Michael Larabel in Microsoft on 4 May 2022 at 01:14 PM EDT.
Microsoft has made public the source code to the original Microsoft 3D Movie Maker software.

As of yesterday, the original Microsoft 3D Movie Maker way back from 1995 has been released as open-source software under the terms of the MIT license.

Microsoft open-sourced 3D Movie Maker as another historical artifact for those curious about the code nearly three decades later. Microsoft does acknowledge that building the 3D Movie Maker on modern operating systems will be a struggle. -- Microsoft Visual C++ 2.0 is needed and other steps to jump through.


Microsoft 3D Movie Maker


Microsoft 3D Movie Maker was a kids-minded software package for creating films using pre-rendered 3D elements. 3D Movie Maker was built on the BRender engine. BRender is now open-source as part of the 3D Movie Maker release.

Those curious about the Microsoft 3D Movie Maker open-source code can find it on GitHub.
