Microsoft 3D Movie Maker Released As Open-Source

Microsoft has made public the source code to the original Microsoft 3D Movie Maker software.As of yesterday, the original Microsoft 3D Movie Maker way back from 1995 has been released as open-source software under the terms of the MIT license.Microsoft open-sourced 3D Movie Maker as another historical artifact for those curious about the code nearly three decades later. Microsoft does acknowledge that building the 3D Movie Maker on modern operating systems will be a struggle. -- Microsoft Visual C++ 2.0 is needed and other steps to jump through.



