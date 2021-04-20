Mesa RADV Driver Fixes Memory Leak Affecting Metro Exodus On Linux
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 20 April 2021 at 06:06 AM EDT. Add A Comment
Last week 4A Games released Metro Exodus for Linux and while there were a few issues at launch, at least one of them is now resolved.

Those managing to get Metro Exodus running on Linux with Radeon graphics via the Mesa RADV Vulkan driver were finding the game crashing ten to sixty minutes into play. This stems from a memory leak and ultimately encountering out-of-memory issues.

RADV users were finding Metro Exodus crashing over time depending upon how much RAM was available.

This was ultimately found to be a bug with the RADV driver itself and not the game. merged is a fix for the memory leak on descriptor pool reset when the layout_size is 0. It turns out there wasn't proper tracking there and thus led to the memory leak.

This is now in Mesa 21.2-devel and should be back-ported to the current Mesa stable releases shortly for making the RADV experience playable for extended periods of time with Metro Exodus.

I'll be running a number of Metro Exodus benchmarks on Linux once its built-in benchmark mode is properly working with its reported CLI switches.
