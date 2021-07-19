Meson 0.59 Build System Adds First Class Cython, Wine Resource Compiler Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 19 July 2021 at 04:00 AM EDT. Add A Comment
PROGRAMMING --
The open-source Meson build system that continues to be increasingly used by open-source projects and other software is out with version 0.59, which continues tacking on more features.

Meson 0.59 adds Cython as a supported first class language, support is added for the Wine Resource Compiler, new VS2012/VS2013 back-end options for those older versions of Microsoft Visual Studio, Meson sub-projects commands are now run on each sub-project in parallel by default, new build target methods, support on Windows for automatically setting up the Visual Studio environment if necessary, and other changes.

The Wine Resource Compiler support in Meson means that those using Meson can now setup cross-compiling as a Winelib with ease. This support goes along with recent winegcc patches found in Wine 6.12.

More details on this new Meson build system release from Sunday via MesonBuild.com and GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
PHP 8.1 Performance Is Continuing To Improve With Early Benchmarks
OpenBLAS 0.3.16 Brings Various CPU Fixes, More Optimizations
Latest Patches Sent Out For Adding Rust Support To The Linux Kernel
PHP 8.1 Alpha Releases Get Underway With Enums, Fsync, Fibers, More Performance
Amazon Launches AWS BugBust With A Goal To Fix One Million Software Bugs
Libzip 1.8 Released With Support For Zstd Compressed ZIP Files
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
"le9" Strives To Make Linux Very Usable On Systems With Small Amounts Of RAM
Linux 5.14 Can Create Secret Memory Areas With memfd_secret
Valve Announces Steam Deck As Portable SteamOS + AMD Powered Portable PC
More Than Five Years In The Making: Creating A New Linux Random Number Generator
Firefox 90 Released With FTP Support Removed, Better WebRender Software Performance
Canonical Has Been Weathering The Pandemic Well: Turned A Profit, Back Above 500 Employees
USB Low Latency Audio Support Re-Submitted For Linux 5.14
Microsoft's Internal Linux Distribution "CBL-Mariner" Continues Maturing