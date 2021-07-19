The open-source Meson build system that continues to be increasingly used by open-source projects and other software is out with version 0.59, which continues tacking on more features.
Meson 0.59 adds Cython as a supported first class language, support is added for the Wine Resource Compiler, new VS2012/VS2013 back-end options for those older versions of Microsoft Visual Studio, Meson sub-projects commands are now run on each sub-project in parallel by default, new build target methods, support on Windows for automatically setting up the Visual Studio environment if necessary, and other changes.
The Wine Resource Compiler support in Meson means that those using Meson can now setup cross-compiling as a Winelib with ease. This support goes along with recent winegcc patches found in Wine 6.12.
More details on this new Meson build system release from Sunday via MesonBuild.com and GitHub.
