Mesa Can Finally Build With Almost No Compiler Warnings
21 September 2018
Quite a feat for modern open-source projects with large C/C++ code-bases developed over the years, Mesa3D can almost be compiled now without any warnings -- there's just one remaining.

When paired with the latest GCC 8 stable compiler, Mesa paired with some pending patches is down to just one compiler warning left in the build process -- quite an improvement compared to in the past with older versions of GCC and Mesa.

Eric Engestrom of the open-source Intel team sent out a set of six patches to "Let's get rid of 99% of warnings :)"

As far as the one warning that is left, it comes down to a variable initialization issue with a switch statement in the Nouveau NVC0 code, but not trivial and the Intel developer doesn't have the time to investigate.

Here's to hoping that by the time Mesa 18.3 rolls out it will be down to no compiler warnings...
