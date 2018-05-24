Mesa Begins Its Transition To Gitlab
Following the news from earlier this month that FreeDesktop.org would move its infrastructure to Gitlab, the Mesa3D project has begun the process of adopting this Git-centered software.

Mesa contributors are being encouraged now to start using Gitlab. Among the benefits for Mesa developers is a better web interface, better access rights management, optional built-in Wiki support, built-in continuous infrastructure support, and more.

Those interested in the Gitlab migration plans for Mesa can find them on the Mesa mailing list.
