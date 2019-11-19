AMD Lands EXT_direct_state_access For OpenGL Compatibility Contexts In Mesa

In recent weeks AMD driver developers have been working on EXT_direct_state_access improvements within Mesa and following their latest code push today now support the D.S.A. extension for OpenGL compatibility profile contexts.
OpenGL Direct State Access allows for various efficiency improvements in allowing the modification of objects without needing to bind them to the context. More background information on the direct state access semantics can be found via the OpenGL Wiki.
With the latest merge, more EXT_direct_state_access bits are wired up but most importantly now allows this extension is flipped on within the OpenGL compatibility profile. EXT_direct_state_access had already been enabled for core GL contexts.
This work is in Git master for what will become Mesa 20.0 in Q1. This DSA support for the OpenGL compatibility profile is for all Mesa drivers as opposed to being RadeonSI specific.
