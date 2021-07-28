Mesa 21.2-rc3 Offered For Testing, Mesa 21.1.6 Reaches Stable
The Mesa release train continues at full speed ahead for these open-source Linux graphics driver components.

Mesa 21.1.6 is out as the newest stable Mesa release. This bi-weekly point release brings with it a wide assortment of fixes including for its Meson build system, EGL code, Vulkan fixes, and a sprinkling of different driver fixes. Nothing particularly exciting with Mesa 21.1.6 unless you were affected by one of the many issues now resolved by this update.

Mesa 21.2-rc3 also released today as the newest weekly release candidate for this quarter's Mesa feature release. Mesa 21.2 is working up for a release in August, once remaining blocker bugs have been resolved.

Mesa 21.2-rc3 marks the point at which things are slowing down as the stable release comes in the next few weeks. This week there are fixes to the new Apple M1 "Asahi" driver code, LLVMpipe support for time elapsed queries, a few GLSL fixes, and various other driver fixes some of which were also back-ported already to v21.1.6.

Look for the shiny and exciting Mesa 21.2 release next month along with our feature overview and more benchmarks.
