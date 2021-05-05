Mesa 21.1 Released With RADV Variable Rate Shading, More Intel Vulkan Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 5 May 2021 at 01:54 PM EDT. 3 Comments
MESA --
Mesa 21.1 is available today as the latest quarterly feature release to this collection of open-source OpenGL and Vulkan drivers. There are many features to show with this new release and it even managed to release on-schedule.

Mesa 21.1 brings a wide assortment of improvements to the many contained open-source user-space drivers, but as usual are dominated by enhancements to the Intel and Radeon driver components, especially the Vulkan drivers given the mature state of the OpenGL drivers these days.

Some of the Mesa 21.1 enhancements include:

- RADV Variable Rate Shading for trading lower quality for faster performance.

- RADV has also seen a variety of other optimizations including for its ACO compiler back-end too.

- Radeon Aldebaran support was merged.

- Many improvements with regards to OpenGL features and performance for the OpenGL-on-Vulkan Zink code -- most notably is OpenGL 4.6 support. OpenGL ES 3.1 is also now supported too for Zink.

- The AMD code has continued seeing Smart Access Memory work.

- The Lavapipe CPU-based Vulkan driver picked up many more features, including tentative Vulkan 1.1 support.

- Conservative rasterization for the Intel ANV driver.

- Continued Intel Gen12 graphics optimizations.

- Gallium Nine updates.

- A basic shader cache for Virgl to help with performance.

- Lima also picked up a shader cache.

- R600g has OpenGL 4.5 with the NIR back-end.

- Single file Mesa shader cache support.

- Broadcom V3D optimizations too.

- DRM format modifiers support for AMD.

- Other new Vulkan extensions like VK_KHR_zero_initialize_workgroup_memory on Intel and AMD.

There is also the very brief Mesa 21.1 announcement.
3 Comments
Related News
Mesa Fixes Up The Recent L3 Cache Pinning Rework
Mesa 21.x Seems To Muck Up Gamers' Trust Factor For Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
Early Gallium3D Work Has Begun Around Apple's M1 GPU With New "AGX" Driver
Zink OpenGL-On-Vulkan Now Correctly Rendering... Glxgears
Mesa 21.0.3 + Mesa 21.1-rc2 Released
AMD Proposing Redesign For How Linux GPU Drivers Work - Explicit Fences Everywhere
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Fedora 34 Released As A Hugely Exciting Update For This Linux Distribution
New Spectre Variants Discovered By Exploiting Micro-op Caches
Linux is Turning 30 Years Old & Printk Is Still Being Refined
It's 2021 & The FSF Is Still Endorsing 802.11n WiFi Hardware
EXT4, XFS & exFAT Enjoy Some Nice Improvements With Linux 5.13
AMD Energy Driver Booted From The Linux 5.13 Kernel
The Qt Company Publishes 2021 Roadmap
Ubuntu 21.10 "Impish Indri" Development Begins