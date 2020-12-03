Mesa 20.3 has been released as the Q4'2020 open-source graphics driver update, primarily around providing OpenGL and Vulkan support on the likes of Intel and AMD Radeon graphics along with the reverse-engineered Nouveau support, many smaller drivers especially in the embedded space, and the growing list of CPU-based implementations and other translation efforts.
Mesa 20.3 as usual sees much of the exciting work for the Intel and AMD Radeon graphics driver work -- including new hardware support -- but this quarter there has also been a lot of core work, the Raspberry Pi Vulkan driver added, OpenCL compute improvements, ongoing work around the Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan Gallium3D code, and much more. Among the changes to enjoy with Mesa 20.3 include:
- The V3DV Vulkan driver was merged for providing Raspberry Pi 4 Vulkan support.
- Initial support for Intel Gen12 Alder Lake graphics.
- Initial AMD Dimgrey Cavefish and VanGogh graphics support for those upcoming parts.
- Lavapipe was merged (formerly named VALLIUM) as a Vulkan CPU-based implementation similar to what LLVMpipe is for OpenGL.
- Compute kernel support within the Intel Iris Gallium3D driver.
- Nouveau NVC0 on-disk shader cache support.
- Etnaviv also added on-disk shader cache support.
- Support for faking less video memory albeit primarily for debugging/testing purposes.
- More Intel Gen12 / Tiger Lake graphics performance optimizations.
- Vulkan transform feedback was added for Intel Haswell.
- Intel Gen10 / Cannonlake graphics code was finally killed.
- OpenCL 1.2 support for Gallium3D's Clover along with a lot of other compute-related work. There is also OpenCL image support for Nouveau.
- NGG geometry shader support within RADV's ACO compiler code
- OpenGL 3.3 for Zink along with other Zink improvements for OpenGL on Vulkan while more GL4 and performance work is still being upstreamed.
- NIR to TGSI support was added.
- Rewritten AMD Zen L3 cache optimization.
- RadeonSI EGL protected content support.
- Various new OpenGL and Vulkan extensions supported.
Mesa 20.3.0 is now released. Mesa 21.0 is now in development and that should see its stable release in March.
2 Comments