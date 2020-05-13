Mesa 20.2 Picks Up A New Disk Cache: TGSI-To-NIR Caching
Mesa 20.2-devel has a new cache in place for TTN.

Mesa 20.2-devel now provides a disk cache for the TGSI-to-NIR (TTN) code as "TTN is slow" so the conversion from the Gallium3D IR to the more popular NIR is backed by an on-disk cache.

Merged today was the TTN cache itself as well as enabling it for RadeonSI and using TTN caching for compute shaders.

Making use of the TTN cache was found to particularly benefit the "Nine" state tracker. Nine offers Direct3D 9 mapped over Vulkan and while it's not as popular as it once was prior to D9VK (now in DXVK) for Direct3D over Vulkan, this state tracker is still being developed.

Flipping on the TTN cache for the Nine state tracker allows a trace for one game with thousands of shaders to go from taking 339 seconds to run a trace down to just 41 seconds for running the same trace. This new cache dramatically speeds up load times.
