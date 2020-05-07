Mesa 20.1-RC2 Released For Vetting This Set Of Open-Source OpenGL / Vulkan Drivers
7 May 2020
On Wednesday marked the second weekly release candidate for the forthcoming Mesa 20.1.

Mesa 20.1 serves as the Q2'2020 feature release for this set of predominantly OpenGL/Vulkan open-source drivers commonly used by Linux systems. Over the past week a number of RADV Vulkan driver fixes landed including some for the ACO compiler back-end, some updates to the Etnaviv OpenGL driver, several RadeonSI updates, and a few Intel fixes too. Overall though this is a fairly small release candidate for being just one week past the feature freeze.

If these small release candidates keep up, it's possible to see Mesa 20.1.0 release on time in two weeks.

The list of Mesa 20.1-RC2 fixes in full can be found via this mailing list post.

Our Mesa 20.1 feature overview and more driver benchmarks will be coming in soon on Phoronix.
