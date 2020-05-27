The release of Mesa 20.1 is imminent as the latest quarterly feature update to this collection of open-source OpenGL/Vulkan drivers predominantly in use by Linux systems. Here is a look at the many exciting improvements with Mesa 20.1.
Highlights of the Mesa 20.1 new features and improvements include:
- A Vulkan device selection layer for better dealing with multi-GPU setups.
- NIR vectorization support as a significant Intel graphics optimization.
- Continued work on ACO, the promising AMD back-end alternative to AMDGPU LLVM for the RADV driver.
- Gen11 performance optimizations across multiple fronts.
- Continued Intel Gen12 prepping including for Xe/DG1 discrete graphics hardware.
- Faster Intel Gen7 Vulkan compute performance.
- Radeon displayable DCC for Navi 12/14.
- RADV optimizations for id Tech games and other Vulkan titles under Wine / Steam Play.
- Experimental NIR support for the classic R600 Gallium3D driver.
- Initial Arm Bifrost rendering support with Panfrost.
- Shared Virtual Memory support for OpenCL Clover.
- Geometry shader support for TURNIP, the open-source Vulkan driver for Qualcomm Adreno hardware.
- More OpenGL threading improvements.
- RadeonSI has a new option for better performance in CAD software.
- Improvements to its soft FP64 implementation.
- RADV has been expanding its profiling capabilities.
- A RADV option to zero out the vRAM.
- LLVMpipe tessellation shader support.
- Intel Blackhole render support.
Mesa 20.2 meanwhile is the version that has already been in development the past month on Mesa Git master for debut around the end of August.
1 Comment