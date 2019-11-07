Mesa 19.3-RC2 Released With Fixes To RADV Vulkan, Intel Driver Fixes
The second weekly release candidate to Mesa 19.3 is now available for testing ahead of the official release in the weeks ahead.

Mesa 19.3 is packing many exciting changes for this last quarterly installment to Mesa for 2019. Among the fixes made over the past week since the RC1 / feature freeze include several RADV fixes, a few fixes to the AMD ACO shader back-end that was added for 19.3, a few Intel Vulkan driver fixes, continued fixes for the new Intel Gallium3D "Iris" driver that is in quite good shape for Mesa 19.3, and a variety of other regressions/bugs addressed.

More details on the Mesa 19.3-RC2 release with the complete list of fixes via the release announcement.
