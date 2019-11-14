Mesa 19.2.4 Released As Emergency Update After 19.2.3 Broke All OpenGL Drivers
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 14 November 2019 at 12:04 AM EST. 6 Comments
MESA --
Mesa 19.2.4 was released on Wednesday as an "emergency release" after a bug was discovered that made last week's Mesa 19.2.3 version buggy for all OpenGL drivers.

Mesa 19.2.3 was impacted by a bug in the common Mesa OpenGL code that led to incomplete rendering. Ultimately just a few lines of code needed to be worked around for checking the frame-buffer completeness only after state updates.

Intel's Dylan Baker explained in the Mesa 19.2.4 announcement, "a critical bug found in the 19.2.3 release which causes incomplete rendering on all mesa drivers. This release contains a single patch to fix that bug, anyone using 19.2.3 should immediately upgrade to 19.2.4 or downgrade to 19.2.2."

There are no other changes in Mesa 19.2.4 compared to last week's Mesa 19.2.3 bug-fix update.
6 Comments
