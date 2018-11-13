The Shiny New Features Of Mesa 18.3 For Open-Source Intel / Radeon Graphics Drivers
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 13 November 2018 at 07:00 AM EST. 8 Comments
MESA --
Being well into the Mesa 18.3 feature freeze and that quarterly update to these open-source OpenGL/Vulkan drivers due out in about two weeks, here is a look at all of the new features and changes you can expect to find with this big update.

Mesa 18.3 feature highlights for this update to end out 2018 include:

AMD RadeonSI OpenGL / RADV Vulkan

- AMD Raven 2 APU support for both RadeonSI and RADV.

- AMD Picasso APU support.

- RADV Vega 20 support after the Vega 20 support for RadeonSI landed in Mesa 18.2.

- Vulkan transform feedback lands for the RADV driver as a big boost for the DXVK gaming support for better emulating Direct3D Stream-Out functionality with this new unofficial Vulkan extension.

- VCN JPEG decode support landed for Raven Ridge APUs, which works in conjunction with the latest Linux kernel code.

- RADV now supports VK_EXT_pci_bus_info.

- Faster RadeonSI fast color clears.

- RADV 16-bit integer support for the RADV Vulkan code.

- Yet another RADV change is on-demand compilation for built-in shaders.

- OpenGL 4.5 compatibility profile support for RadeonSI is another big win for Wine/DXVK/Proton gaming with Radeon GPUs.

- RadeonSI now also supports EXT_gpu_shader4 for old games/apps.

- RADV support for conservative rasterization.

Intel i965 OpenGL / ANV Vulkan

- Intel Whiskey Lake support was merged.

- Intel Amber Lake support also landed.

- PRIME-style support for the Intel ANV Vulkan driver.

Other Drivers

- Lower overhead work on the Freedreno Gallium3D code.

- Hardware binning for Adreno 600 series on Freedreno, another performance optimization, following the initial A6xx support.

- OpenGL 3.3 compatibility profile for VMware SVGA for those using this driver stack with guest VMs on VMware virtualization products.

Common Mesa

- EGL Device Extensions for all Mesa drivers to bring up EGL without an underlying/native windowing system implementation.

- Mesa's build process now works with Python 3 while retaining compatibility with Python 2.

- Less compiler warnings.

There is a lot of great stuff, especially for Radeon and Intel graphics. Sadly not much to report on the Nouveau front nor is there any open-source NVIDIA Vulkan driver yet. Sadly Red Hat's Nouveau SPIR-V/NIR support didn't make it for Mesa 18.3. Another big missing item for Mesa 18.3 is no support for OpenGL 4.6, which has been out for more than one year, as the SPIR-V ingestion work isn't yet complete. But overall Mesa 18.3 is shaping up to be another prominent release and we'll have more benchmarks of it out soon.
8 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
Mesa Gets Testing Patches For New Zen Optimization Around Thread Pinning
Mesa Drops Support For AMD Zen L3 Thread Pinning, Will Develop New Approach
Gallium D3D9 "Nine" Support Gets New Patches To Help Fight Lag Without Tearing
Mesa 18.3-RC2 Released With RADV, Wayland & NIR Fixes
More AMD Zen Microarchitecture Tuning For Mesa Is Likely Ahead
Mesa Gets Patches For EXT_multisampled_render_to_texture, Freedreno A6xx MSAA
Popular News This Week
Apple's New Hardware With The T2 Security Chip Will Currently Block Linux From Booting
Patches Revived For A Zstd-Compressed Linux Kernel While Dropping LZMA & BZIP2
Hands On With The Most Open-Source, High-Performance System For 2018
Unreal Engine 4.21 Released, Linux Now Defaults To Vulkan
AMD Next Horizon: Zen 2, 7nm Vega, AMD On Amazon EC2
ReactOS 0.4.10 Released For The Newest "Open-Source Windows" Experience