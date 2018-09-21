Mesa 18.2.1 is out this morning as the first stable point release to the recently introduced Mesa 18.2 series. Mesa 18.2.1 marks the point at which it should be relatively safe for stable-minded users to switch over to this quarterly release stream.
Given it's the first point release after a very active development cycle, there are a lot of fixes: around five dozen changes are making up today's release coming two weeks after v18.2.0.
Mesa 18.2.1 has many fixes on the Vulkan driver front for Radeon RADV and Intel ANV. The fixes include some Radeon GPU hang fixes, various CTS fixes for both drivers, behavior fixes, and other work. The OpenGL driver front remains very active too with RadeonSI, VC4/V3D, and even R600 seeing fixes along with some common Mesa code.
The complete list of fixes for Mesa 18.2.1 can be found via the just-posted release announcement. The Mesa 18.1 point releases are ending with stable users encouraged to upgrade to the 18.2 series while Mesa 18.3 is the next feature version in development on Git master for introduction around November~December. See the Mesa 18.2 feature overview if you are far behind on your Phoronix reading.
