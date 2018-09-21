Mesa 18.2.1 Released With A Number Of Fixes For The Vulkan Drivers
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 21 September 2018 at 07:33 AM EDT. Add A Comment
MESA --
Mesa 18.2.1 is out this morning as the first stable point release to the recently introduced Mesa 18.2 series. Mesa 18.2.1 marks the point at which it should be relatively safe for stable-minded users to switch over to this quarterly release stream.

Given it's the first point release after a very active development cycle, there are a lot of fixes: around five dozen changes are making up today's release coming two weeks after v18.2.0.

Mesa 18.2.1 has many fixes on the Vulkan driver front for Radeon RADV and Intel ANV. The fixes include some Radeon GPU hang fixes, various CTS fixes for both drivers, behavior fixes, and other work. The OpenGL driver front remains very active too with RadeonSI, VC4/V3D, and even R600 seeing fixes along with some common Mesa code.

The complete list of fixes for Mesa 18.2.1 can be found via the just-posted release announcement. The Mesa 18.1 point releases are ending with stable users encouraged to upgrade to the 18.2 series while Mesa 18.3 is the next feature version in development on Git master for introduction around November~December. See the Mesa 18.2 feature overview if you are far behind on your Phoronix reading.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
Mesa Can Finally Build With Almost No Compiler Warnings
Mesa 18.2.1 Is Coming This Week With Dozens Of Fixes
Wolfenstein: The Old Blood Should Now Be In Good Shape With RadeonSI On Mesa 18.3
RADV's Iffy 16-bit Integer Support Merged Into Mesa
Mesa Eyeing The Removal Of Autotools Build Support In Favor Of Meson
AMD's Marek Olšák Is Dominating Mesa Open-Source GPU Driver Development This Year
Popular News This Week
AMD Contributes 8.5x More Code To The Linux Kernel Than NVIDIA, But Intel Still Leads
Some Linux Gamers Using Wine/DXVK To Play Blizzard's Overwatch Banned - Updated
Linux 4.19-rc4 Released As Linus Temporarily Steps Away From Kernel Maintainership
The Linux Kernel Adopts A Code of Conduct
Intel Releases New BSD-Licensed Open-Source Firmware Implementation
The Linux Kernel Has Grown By 225k Lines of Code So Far This Year From 3.3k Developers