Mesa 18.2 Due For Release In August
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 23 May 2018 at 08:12 AM EDT. Add A Comment
While Mesa 18.1 just officially shipped last week, Mesa 18.2 as next quarter's open-source 3D OpenGL/Vulkan graphics driver stack update is scheduled for release in mid-August.

The tentative Mesa 18.2 release schedule puts the official Mesa 18.2.0 release for 10 August or potentially 17 August depending upon if a fourth release candidate is needed or any other release delays.

For that mid-August release to happen, the first release candidate and code branching from master is slated to take place on 20 July that will kick off the weekly release candidate cycle.

Andres Gomez of Igalia will be serving as the Mesa 18.2 release manager, per the tentative plans on Mesa3D.org.

If the Mesa 18.2 release gets out on time in mid-August that is great for being able to make it into Ubuntu 18.10, Fedora 29, and other Linux distributions releasing around Q3. Of course, stay tuned to Phoronix for coverage on the Mesa 18.2 features and benchmarks.
