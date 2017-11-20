Mesa 17.3-RC5 Released, Official Mesa 3D Update Expected By Next Week
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 20 November 2017 at 09:57 AM EST. Add A Comment
MESA --
The Mesa 17.3 release game is in overtime but it should be wrapping up in the days ahead.

Emil Velikov of Collabora announced the Mesa 17.3-RC5 release candidate this morning. He anticipates it being the last release candidate, but there still are a few blocker bugs open. As of writing there still are 4 bugs open with one pertaining to Gallium3D Softpipe and the others being Intel driver issues.

Emil anticipates these blockers will be addressed in the days ahead. This should then put out the official Mesa 17.3.0 release by next week.

The list of fixes in this latest RC can be found via Mesa-dev. See our Mesa 17.3 feature overview to learn more about what makes this quarterly graphics driver update extraordinary.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
Freedreno Gallium3D Supports A Fair Amount Of OpenGL 4.x
Radeon VCN Encode Support Lands In Mesa 17.4 Git
R600 Gallium3D Shader Image Support Lands, Other R600g Patches Pending
MESA_program_binary_formats Added To The OpenGL Registry
Igalia Posts Initial OpenGL SPIR-V Patches For Mesa, Intel i965
VC4 & VC5 Drivers Get More Fixes Ahead Of The Holidays
Popular News
AMDGPU DC Code Lands For Linux 4.15 Kernel
XFS For Linux 4.15 Brings "Great Scads of New Stuff"
AMDGPU DC Pull Request Submitted For Linux 4.15 Kernel - 132,395 Lines Of Code
Linux 4.14 Kernel Officially Released
Linux 4.15 Is A Huge Update For Both AMD CPU & Radeon GPU Owners
GNOME Shell 4 Proposal Published To Be More Wayland-Focused