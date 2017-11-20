The Mesa 17.3 release game is in overtime but it should be wrapping up in the days ahead.
Emil Velikov of Collabora announced the Mesa 17.3-RC5 release candidate this morning. He anticipates it being the last release candidate, but there still are a few blocker bugs open. As of writing there still are 4 bugs open with one pertaining to Gallium3D Softpipe and the others being Intel driver issues.
Emil anticipates these blockers will be addressed in the days ahead. This should then put out the official Mesa 17.3.0 release by next week.
The list of fixes in this latest RC can be found via Mesa-dev. See our Mesa 17.3 feature overview to learn more about what makes this quarterly graphics driver update extraordinary.
