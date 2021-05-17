Panfrost Open-Source Mali Driver Adding Mediatek MT8183 Support With Linux 5.14
Written by Michael Larabel in Arm on 17 May 2021 at 06:20 PM EDT. Add A Comment
The open-source Panfrost graphics driver stack that is now seeing support backed by Arm is going to see Mediatek MT8183 support with the upcoming Linux 5.14 kernel cycle this summer.

The Mediatek MT8183 SoC will work with the Panfrost DRM kernel driver come Linux 5.14. This Mediatek SoC is prominent for being used by HP, Acer, and Lenovo Chromebooks. The Mediatek MT8183 was announced at the end of 2019 with featuring eight Cortex-A73 cores and four Cortex-A53 cores while using Arm Mali G72 MP3 graphics.

With the Mediatek MT8183 being used by various Chromebooks and seemingly some Android tablets as well, it's great to see the mainline Panfrost driver preparing to support this SoC.

The support changes and DeviceTree additions for Panfrost with this Mediatek SoC were sent in today to DRM-Next by way of drm-misc-next for staging ahead of the Linux 5.14 merge window. The rest of this week's DRM-Misc changes are mostly fixes.
