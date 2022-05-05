MediaTek MT8186 Display Support, Other SoC Enablement Coming To Linux 5.19
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 5 May 2022
MediaTek has not officially announced the MT8186 SoC yet but there has been references to it within Chrome OS sources for months and various speculations about this new Chromebook-focused SoC. With Linux 5.19 there is going to be a lot of MT8186 enablement code landing.

Sent in on Thursday are the MediaTek DRM-Next updates planned for Linux 5.19. Most notable there is getting the MediaTek MT8186 SoC display support working for this open-source driver.

In recent days there has also been a number of other MediaTek MT8186 Linux driver enablement patches posted for other areas of the kernel. The other MT8186 Linux patches in recent days include the basic SoC support for this chip with six A55 cores and two A78 cores -- the patches show much is in common with other MediaTek MT65xx series hardware and other MediaTek IP. There's also been the patches for the sound driver, CPUFreq for CPU frequency scaling, and more.


Much of this MediaTek MT8186 support should get squared away for Linux 5.19 in priming it for upcoming Google Chromebooks.
