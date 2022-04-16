MediaTek Preparing Stateless AV1 Video Linux Decode Driver For Newer SoCs

MediaTek this week posted their initial "request for comments" code on stateless AV1 decoder support for their video codec driver.
The MediaTek Vcodec Linux driver is being extended to handle stateless decoding of AV1 video content. This initial 2.3k lines of new code to the MediaTek Vcodec driver is for supporting AV1 decode with the MT8195 SoC while will presumably be extended for newer SoCs moving forward.
The 6nm-based MediaTek MT8195 (Kompanio 1200) was announced at the end of 2020 as an octa-core design pairing four Cortex-A78 cores with four Cortex-A55 power efficient cores while there is Mali G57 graphics while this SoC also boasts AV1 hardware acceleration. With the MediaTek MT8195 designed for Google Chromebooks, that's presumably why MediaTek has been eagerly working on this upstream open-source AV1 video decode support.
The initial MediaTek Vcodec AV1 stateless driver decode code can be found on the kernel mailing list.
Add A Comment