Manjaro 21.1 Released With Better Btrfs Support, GNOME 40 Update

Manjaro 21.1 is now available as the latest stable version of this Arch Linux based operating system.
Manjaro 21.1 is an incremental update over Manjaro 21.0 from earlier this year. Manjaro 21.1 brings with it many improvements to its Calamares installer. In particular, Manjaro 21.1 has better support for Btrfs. With the Btrfs support, the default sub-volume layout has been improved for easier rollbacks and less wasted snapshot space, support for swap files on Btrfs, and there is also now automatic backups of any package upgrade action thanks to Btrfs snapshots.
On the desktop side, Manjaro 21.1 GNOME Edition has GNOME 40 with the latest changes there. Manjaro 21.1 also has KDE Plasma 5.22 powering their Plasma Edition and Xfce 4.16 for its Xfce spin.
The Linux 5.13 kernel is being offered with Manjaro 21.1 while older Linux LTS kernel options remain.
Downloads and more details on Manjaro 21.1 stable via Manjaro.org.
