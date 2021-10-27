Qualcomm MSM DRM Driver Improvements Submitted Ahead Of Linux 5.16

The MSM DRM driver for supporting the open-source display/graphics support with Qualcomm Snapdragon SoCs has submitted their main feature pull request to DRM-Next ahead of the upcoming Linux 5.16 merge window.
The MSM DRM driver changes for Linux 5.16 aren't too exciting but do include a few items worth mentioning. First up, Embedded DisplayPort (eDP) support has been added to MSM's DisplayPort sub-driver for newer SoCs having native eDP output.
Additionally, the MDP5 display controller code now has support for the MSM8x53 chips like the MSM8953, Snapdragon 450 (SDM450), and Snapdragon 632 (SDM632). The change is about supporting MDP version 1.16 that adds a second DSI interface and should correlate to Qualcomm SoCs having an Adreno 506 graphics processor.
There is also CRC support for satisfying IGT test cases, DSI updates, and other low-level Direct Rendering Manager driver updates.
The full list of MSM changes intended for Linux 5.16 can be found via this pull request. The MSM DRM driver along with the Freedreno Gallium3D and TURNIP Vulkan drivers within Mesa continue to comprise the open-source Qualcomm stack used by various Google devices and more.
