The open-source, cross-platform LuxCoreRender physically based renderer is closing in on its version 2.5 release and most noticeable is supporting NVIDIA's OptiX library for faster acceleration on NVIDIA RTX GPUs.
LuxCoreRender 2.5 Beta 1 was released this morning and most noticeable is the NVIDIA OptiX support. OptiX is NVIDIA's ray-tracing API geared for their hardware and in particular performs extremely well with modern NVIDIA RTX GPUs featuring RT cores. As seen back when Blender shipped OptiX support, the rendering speed with OptiX is very impressive compared to the likes of OpenCL or NVIDIA CUDA rendering. We have yet to benchmark LuxCoreRender 2.5 Beta but will certainly be updating our test profile upon the stable v2.5.0 release.
Besides this open-source PBR renderer bringing NVIDIA OptiX/RTX acceleration to complement the existing CUDA and OpenCL support, there are a number of other rendering additions like support for the wireframe texture and other new textures, support for texture bombing, a new log system for its API, and many bug fixes.
More details on the LuxCoreRender 2.5 Beta or to download Windows/Linux/macOS binaries, visit GitHub.
Add A Comment