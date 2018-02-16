LunarG's Vulkan Layer Factory Aims To Make Writing Vulkan Layers Easier
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 16 February 2018 at 01:15 PM EST.
Introduced as part of LunarG's recent Vulkan SDK update is the VLF, the Vulkan Layer Factory.

The Vulkan Layer Factory aims to creating Vulkan layers easier by taking care of a lot of the boilerplate code for dealing with the initialization, etc. This framework also provides for "interceptor objects" for overriding functions pre/post API calls for Vulkan entry points of interest.

If this sounds like something of interest to you while developing Vulkan games/applications, LunarG has posted a new blog entry about the Vulkan Layer Factory. Additional information on the layer factory functionality via the LunarXchange.

For those new to Vulkan or unfamiliar with the terminology, layers in Vulkan is one of the interesting concepts compared to OpenGL for pluggable components that can be dynamically pulled in by the Vulkan loader at runtime. Vulkan layers are most commonly used for debugging and validation. The versatility of Vulkan layers also allows it to be used for other purposes like with Steam, Valve implemented the Steam Overlay for Vulkan games as a layer.
