Networking Support For Intel's Lunar Lake Coming With Linux 5.15
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 22 July 2021 at 12:00 AM EDT. 1 Comment
INTEL --
Back in March I wrote about Intel open-source engineers already beginning Linux bring-up for "Lunar Lake" as a future client platform not due out until 2023 at least. That work began with enabling Lunar Lake within the existing e1000e network driver and that hardware enablment work will finally be mainlined this autumn with Linux 5.15.

Lunar Lake is the expected successor to Meteor Lake, with Meteor Lake following next-gen Alder Lake. Intel's Linux engineers have already volleyed most of the Alder Lake enablement code and getting that squared away while we have also seen some Meteor Lake Linux code. Now with their punctuality there is already the first bits for Lunar Lake open-source driver support.

The patches mentioned back in March for bringing up Lunar Lake with the e1000e driver is the initial bits seen so far in "-next" code for Linux 5.15. Just some basic changes with new PCI IDs are needed for getting Lunar Lake working with this driver along the same codepaths as Tiger Lake / Alder Lake / Meteor Lake. And a related patch was also merged. That Lunar Lake support is now successfully living in net-next ahead of 5.15.

Details on Lunar Lake are still scarce while with time we should see the meatier Linux support patches that should reveal more interesting details. But for now we are at least thankful Intel is continuing in their stellar trajectory of punctual open-source support with most bits often landing well in advance of hardware launches.

