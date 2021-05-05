The LinuxBoot project that works to replace some portions of modern Linux server firmware with the Linux kernel and other open-source components has now integrated support for the convenient netboot.xyz project.
The 9elements consulting firm that specializes in cyber security and open-source firmware consulting added support for Netboot.xyz into LinuxBoot.
Netboot.xyz is an easy-to-use way for PXE booting various operating system installers and utilities from within one place. "netboot.xyz is a way to PXE boot various operating system installers or utilities from one place within the BIOS without the need of having to go retrieve the media to run the tool. iPXE is used to provide a user friendly menu from within the BIOS that lets you easily choose the operating system you want along with any specific types of versions or bootable flags. You can remote attach the ISO to servers, set it up as a rescue option in Grub, or even set up your home network to boot to it by default so that it’s always available."
This integration into LinuxBoot makes it very easy to now deploy Linux distribution / operating system installers. Details on this integration for LinuxBoot can be found via the 9esec.io blog.
1 Comment