LinuxBoot Pulls In netboot.xyz For Easily Booting Different OS Installers
Written by Michael Larabel in Coreboot on 5 May 2021 at 12:55 PM EDT. 1 Comment
COREBOOT --
The LinuxBoot project that works to replace some portions of modern Linux server firmware with the Linux kernel and other open-source components has now integrated support for the convenient netboot.xyz project.

The 9elements consulting firm that specializes in cyber security and open-source firmware consulting added support for Netboot.xyz into LinuxBoot.

Netboot.xyz is an easy-to-use way for PXE booting various operating system installers and utilities from within one place. "netboot.xyz is a way to PXE boot various operating system installers or utilities from one place within the BIOS without the need of having to go retrieve the media to run the tool. iPXE is used to provide a user friendly menu from within the BIOS that lets you easily choose the operating system you want along with any specific types of versions or bootable flags. You can remote attach the ISO to servers, set it up as a rescue option in Grub, or even set up your home network to boot to it by default so that it’s always available."

This integration into LinuxBoot makes it very easy to now deploy Linux distribution / operating system installers. Details on this integration for LinuxBoot can be found via the 9esec.io blog.
1 Comment
Related News
Motherboards + Beer: Virtual Event Addressing Coreboot / Open-Source Firmware Prospects
Intel + Microsoft Continue Work On Replacing More SMM "Black Boxes" With PRM
Coreboot 4.13 Adds Intel TXT, Picks Up New Boards For AMD Pollock, Intel Alder Lake
There's An Effort By A System76 Engineer To Bring Coreboot To Newer AMD Platforms
Coreboot Ported To A Newer Intel Server Board From Supermicro
Coreboot 4.12 Released - Drops Older Intel / AMD Platforms
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Fedora 34 Released As A Hugely Exciting Update For This Linux Distribution
New Spectre Variants Discovered By Exploiting Micro-op Caches
Linux is Turning 30 Years Old & Printk Is Still Being Refined
It's 2021 & The FSF Is Still Endorsing 802.11n WiFi Hardware
EXT4, XFS & exFAT Enjoy Some Nice Improvements With Linux 5.13
AMD Energy Driver Booted From The Linux 5.13 Kernel
The Qt Company Publishes 2021 Roadmap
Ubuntu 21.10 "Impish Indri" Development Begins