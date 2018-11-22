Linux Stable Updates Are Dropping The Performance-Pounding STIBP
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 22 November 2018 at 05:00 PM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
The Linux stable trees that recently received STIBP "Single Thread Indirect Branch Predictors" after back-porting from Linux 4.20 are seeing the code reverted. This is the change that recently caused major slowdowns in Linux performance for workloads like Python, PHP, Java, code compilation, and other workloads like some games.

After a week of benchmarks showing how STIBP is/was regressing the Linux 4.20 kernel performance big time, which also upset Linus Torvalds with the performance impact not being communicated when the patches were merged, the code is being dropped from the stable branches. This STIBP support for cross-hyperthread Spectre V2 mitigation was back-ported to the supported Linux 4.14 and 4.19 LTS series, but due to the sizable performance regressions set on by default, the code is being reverted.


The reverts are present in Greg KH's linux-stable-rc tree. The upcoming Linux 4.19.4 and 4.14.83 kernel point releases will have the code reverted and thus the performance regressions restored.


On current Linux 4.20 Git, STIBP remains in place. There is the better approach to STIBP still being reviewed. It's expected that the new patch series will be ready for merging prior to Linux 4.20.0 shipping in approximately one month's time, so that should be taken care of for the 4.20 stable release. It remains to be seen if that new code with the better STIBP heuristics will be then back-ported to the current stable/LTS series, but it wouldn't be too surprising if that's the case.

It's great that the STIBP code is getting cleaned up promptly once the significant performance ramifications were brought to light.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
More DRM Changes Queued Ahead Of Linux 4.21
Patches For The Better Spectre STIBP Approach Revised - Version 7 Under Review
AMD Revives Linux Work On DRM CGroup Controller For Limiting GPU Resources
Building The Linux Kernel With Clang Is Becoming Popular Again
Linus Torvalds Comments On STIBP & He's Not Happy - STIBP Default Will End Up Changing
The State Of Heterogeneous Memory Management At The End Of 2018
Popular News This Week
Raspberry Pi 3 Model A+ Released For $25 USD
Linus Torvalds Comments On STIBP & He's Not Happy - STIBP Default Will End Up Changing
What Do You Want To See Out Of The Redesigned, Next-Gen Raspberry Pi?
Linux 4.20 Showing Some Performance Slowdowns
The Open-Source AMD Linux Driver Stack Hitting Problems With The Radeon RX 590
Linux Gaming Performance Can Be Impaired By STIBP, But Hope May Be On The Horizon