Linux Mint 21 "Venessa" Beta Released

Out today is the beta of the upcoming Linux Mint 21 "Vanessa" desktop-oriented Linux distribution that is built off Ubuntu 22.04 LTS.Linux Mint 21 is the next major release for this popular Linux distro that tracks new Ubuntu LTS releases. The official Cinnamon edition is out today for testing along with the MATE and Xfce spins.In addition to the Cinnamon 5.4 desktop being available and the new/updated versions of many packages from upstream Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, some of the other Linux Mint changes with this release include replacing Blueman with Blueberry for Bluetooth handling, a new Xapp thumbernails component for handling WebP / AppImage / ePub / MP3 / RAW file types, a process monitor was added to report automated updates and system snapshots in the background, artwork/styling improvements, and improvements to the XApps programs themselves.



Linux Mint