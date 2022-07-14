Linux Mint 21 "Venessa" Beta Released

Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 14 July 2022 at 01:30 PM EDT. 1 Comment
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
Out today is the beta of the upcoming Linux Mint 21 "Vanessa" desktop-oriented Linux distribution that is built off Ubuntu 22.04 LTS.

Linux Mint 21 is the next major release for this popular Linux distro that tracks new Ubuntu LTS releases. The official Cinnamon edition is out today for testing along with the MATE and Xfce spins.

In addition to the Cinnamon 5.4 desktop being available and the new/updated versions of many packages from upstream Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, some of the other Linux Mint changes with this release include replacing Blueman with Blueberry for Bluetooth handling, a new Xapp thumbernails component for handling WebP / AppImage / ePub / MP3 / RAW file types, a process monitor was added to report automated updates and system snapshots in the background, artwork/styling improvements, and improvements to the XApps programs themselves.


Linux Mint


The Cinnamon 5.4 desktop has rebased its "Muffin" compositor code atop the Mutter 3.36 upstream code, various window manager improvements, GTK anti-aliasing is now used for all windows and just not CSD windows, better window animations, and a variety of other desktop enhancements.

Downloads and more details on Linux Mint 21 Beta via LinuxMint.com.
1 Comment
Related News
Experiment Underway To Improve Gentoo's Binary Package Handling With Portage
Linux Mint 21 Is Going To Avoid systemd-oomd
RHEL-Based AlmaLinux Announces "ALBS" Access For Its Public Build System
EPEL Statistics Show Recent Surge In Rocky Linux Usage Past AlmaLinux, CentOS Stream
BeOS-Inspired Haiku Makes Progress On Driver Porting, Plans For Usable RISC-V Images
Ikey Doherty Returning To Work Full-Time On Serpent OS Linux Distribution
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Systemd Creator Lands At Microsoft
New Lenovo AMD Laptops With Pluton Co-Processor Reportedly Only Boot Windows By Default
Optimized memchr() Implementation For The Linux Kernel Up To ~4x Faster
Ubuntu Achieves A ~50% Reduction In Start Time For Firefox Snap
Linux To Drop "nordrand" Option - Users Should Instead Switch To "random.trust_cpu"
KDE Plasma 5.26 Eyes Using C++20 Features
GCC Rust Approved By Steering Committee, Likely To Land For GCC 13
Debian 11.4 Released With Dozens Of Bug & Security Fixes