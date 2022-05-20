Linux To Introduce The Ability To Set The Hostname Before Userspace Starts

While the hostname on Linux systems is widely relied upon for different applications, setting the hostname is usually left up to user-space by the init system at boot. However, should any user-space processes try to read the system hostname prior to it being set, it could lead to unintended results. So now finally in 2022 there is a kernel parameter working its way upstream with "hostname=" should you want to ensure the hostname is set before user-space is started.Dan Moulding posted the patch earlier this month to allow setting the Linux hostname before user-space starts. At least one real-world scenario where there is the possibility of running into problems with the current behavior is with the mdadm utility for managing RAID arrays. With mdadm it relies upon hosrtname matching for determining if a local or foreign disk array and taking different paths as a result. If mdadm tries to fetch the hostname prior to being read from the file-system and set by the init system, it could run into unexpected behavior.



It's somewhat surprising it took so long for such functionality to be implemented.