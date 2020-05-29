Performance-Helping FSGSBASE Patches Spun For Linux A 13th Time
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 29 May 2020 at 08:15 AM EDT. 1 Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
The FSGSBASE Linux kernel patches that have the potential of helping performance going back to Intel Ivy Bridge era CPUs in select workloads have now hit their 13th revision to the series in the long-running effort to getting this support mainlined.

Linux kernel developer Sasha Levin of Microsoft has been overseeing these patches recently as even Microsoft has seen performance benefits to these kernel patches presumably for their Azure workloads. The FSGSBASE patches have the possibility of helping out various workloads particularly those like Java and software frequently performing context switching, one of the areas harmed in recent years by all of the CPU security mitigations.

Earlier this month I did run benchmarks of the recent FSGSBASE patches on Intel and AMD CPUs and indeed for some workloads these patches did enhance the performance.

With the v13 patches, some of the patches have been reformatted and some of the changes omitted. Unfortunately due to the timing of these patches and the Linux 5.8 merge window likely opening next week, we likely won't see this work merged until at least Linux 5.9 if later given other upstream developers don't see to be in a rush in supporting this years old instruction.
1 Comment
Related News
The Top Linux 5.7 Features From Apple Fast Charge To Official Tiger Lake Graphics
Linux 5.8 Feature Queue Has Multiple Performance Optimizations, Intel Rocket Lake, Other Hardware
Linux 5.7-rc7 Kernel Released With It Looking To Be In Good Shape
Linux 5.7-rc6 Released - Torvalds Is Not Entirely Happy Over Its Size
Intel SGX Linux Patches Posted For Their 30th Round Of Review
Upstream Linux Developers Against "-O3" Optimizing The Kernel
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Switches To AMD Ryzen Threadripper After 15 Years Of Intel Systems
Deleting A Few Lines Of Code Can Yield "Significant" Power Savings On Some Linux Systems
Linux 5.8 Set To Optionally Flush The L1d Cache On Context Switch To Increase Security
Microsoft Has Now Open-Source Their BASIC Code From 1983
TUXEDO Computers Launches Their First AMD Linux Laptop
Oracle Talks Up Btrfs Rather Than ZFS For Their Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel 6
Dav1d 0.7 Speedups Are Looking Great On Various Intel + AMD CPUs
PostgreSQL 13.0 Beta 1 Released With Parallel Vacuum, Security Improvements + Benchmarks