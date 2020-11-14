Linux App Summit 2020 Videos Now Available From Steam/Valve To GNOME Circle

The 2020 Linux App Summit just concluded as a conference focused on the Linux user-space/applications. Given the pandemic, it was a virtual conference and the video recordings are now available.This year's Linux App Summit ran from Thursday through today. For those interested in some weekend entertainment and learning, the video streams are available via YouTube . Some of the Linux App Summit 2020 most interesting presentations are embedded below.

An update on PipeWire for overhauling the Linux desktop audio/video experience was shared.

There was also an update on the work Valve and Collabora have been engaged in around improving the Linux infrastructure for better supporting Steam on Linux and making Linux gaming more viable.

There was also a talk on "GNOME Circle". GNOME Circle is "a new initiative by the GNOME Foundation to support independent developers who are using our technologies and to accelerate the grow of our community and software ecosystem."

Libcamera continues working on improving the camera experience on Linux. The slide deck can be seen here

Next-gen application management with systemd.

An introduction to the Linux graphics stack. Those introductory slides here

Greg KH on what application developers can learn from kernel developers.