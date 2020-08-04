Linux 5.9 Continues Working On A Variety Of Scheduler Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 4 August 2020 at 06:57 PM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
Among the many pull requests sent in for the Linux 5.9 merge window by longtime developer Ingo Molnar are the usual assortment of scheduler improvements.

For the all important Linux kernel scheduling code among the changes with the 5.9 cycle include:

- A new control for adjusting the default boost value for real-time workloads. This improvement is intended for better RT performance/efficiency particularly for Arm big.LITTLE systems but other platforms as well, particularly those battery powered where you might not want to be too aggressive with the default boosting behavior. The tunable is exposed via sysctl with "sched_util_clamp_min_rt_default."

- Frequency invariant scheduling is in better shape thanks to a few fixes/improvements for this feature in the x86 scheduling code by SUSE and Intel. This is about making better decisions on CPU usage by the scheduler based on today's modern CPUs and how their frequency scaling behaves along with turbo states.

- The deadline scheduler is now capacity-aware and has seen other improvements too.

- UClamp performance improvements for this utilization clamping functionality.

- Cleanups to the energy/power-aware scheduling.

These changes and more are outlined via this pull request.
Add A Comment
Related News
Checkpoint/Restore Of Unprivileged Processes Sent In For Linux 5.9
After 5 Years, FSGSBASE Support Finally Ready For Linux To Enhance AMD/Intel Performance
Linux 5.9 Set To Bring "Close_Range" System Call - Coordinated With FreeBSD Developers
Intel SERIALIZE, Dropping Of SGI UV Supercomputer, i386 Clang'ing Hit Linux 5.9
Kernel Developers Work To Block NVIDIA "GPL Condom" Effort Around New NetGPU Code
GNU Linux-libre 5.8 Required A Lot Of Deblobbing
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Microsoft Engineer Proposes "TRAMPFD" For Improving Linux Security
Eight Great Features Of Linux 5.8
Nano 5.0 Released As A Big Feature Update To This Easy-To-Use Terminal Text Editor
Kernel Developers Work To Block NVIDIA "GPL Condom" Effort Around New NetGPU Code
BootHole Blows Hole In GRUB2 Bootloader Security, Including UEFI SecureBoot
System76 Talks Up Their Forthcoming Linux Keyboard
Systemd 246 Released With Many Changes
L1d Flushing Patches Revived After It Was Rejected From Linux 5.8 As "Beyond Stupid"